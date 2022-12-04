Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,706,000 after buying an additional 1,295,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,061,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,264,000 after purchasing an additional 708,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,938,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNM opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

