Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after buying an additional 231,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 101,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.4% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hexcel by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.05 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

