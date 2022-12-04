Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 714,012 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,012 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.15% of Genworth Financial worth $20,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GNW stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

