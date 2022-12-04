Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.51% of Asana worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.
Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $83.25.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 267.38%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
