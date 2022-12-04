Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,161 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.75% of Owens & Minor worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,176,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,751,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMI. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

