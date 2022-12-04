Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,367,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 233.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 123,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,264.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 104,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 121,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 648.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 544,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 471,751 shares in the last quarter.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

