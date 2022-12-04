Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $19.34 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BCE were worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,121,000 after acquiring an additional 272,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

