Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,642 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of AES worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus upped their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

