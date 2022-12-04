Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $20.76 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,524 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 40.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $137.82 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.53.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

