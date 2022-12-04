Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.47% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

