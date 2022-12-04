Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $21.74 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 723,323 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Radian Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE:RDN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

