Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.47% of DT Midstream worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

