Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

