Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $21,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.6% in the second quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,775,000 after buying an additional 2,176,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after buying an additional 1,080,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,044,595 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.