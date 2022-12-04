Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 67,598 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

