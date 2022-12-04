Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 331.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,747 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 390.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

