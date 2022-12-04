Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,219 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

