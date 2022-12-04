Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 45,711 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,711 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.