Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 69,996 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 951,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,996 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,598,000 after buying an additional 108,605 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 171,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE WOW opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $91,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

