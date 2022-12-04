Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 77,007 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,007 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Leidos worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,892,000 after buying an additional 395,558 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2,130.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 322,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Leidos by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,052,000 after acquiring an additional 247,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.