American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $156.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

