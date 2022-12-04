American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

