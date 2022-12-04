American International Group Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Valmont Industries worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 332,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $347.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

