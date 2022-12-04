American International Group Inc. Purchases 261,807 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3,978.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

