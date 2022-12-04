American International Group Inc. Sells 12,555 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

Shares of STT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

