American International Group Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.