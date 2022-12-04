Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,282. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

