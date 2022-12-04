Analyzing Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) & Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -137.30% -170.37% -39.24% Seres Therapeutics -1,729.94% -305.32% -73.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 11 3 0 2.21 Seres Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $65.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.48%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $194.75 million 23.73 -$303.09 million ($5.01) -13.67 Seres Therapeutics $144.93 million 6.13 -$65.58 million ($2.35) -3.03

Seres Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing its lead product candidate inclacumab, novel human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III a clinical trial to reduce the incidence of painful vaso-occlusive crises, and resulting hospital admissions; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor that is in Phase I development. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD and beta thalassemia; and Sanofi S.A. to two early-stage research programs in SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug, which is Phase Ib clinical trial to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 and SER-301 that are in Phase Ib to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401 for patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-262 to treat Clostridioides difficile infection. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.