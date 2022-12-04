ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Down 1.1 %

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $256.74 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.