Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,523.23

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,523.23 ($18.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,670.50 ($19.98). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,667.50 ($19.95), with a volume of 1,193,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($23.93) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($19.50) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.84) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($17.94) to GBX 1,700 ($20.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,813.33 ($21.69).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £13.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,873.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,406.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,522.09.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.