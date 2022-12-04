Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $188.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,488 shares of company stock worth $1,694,333. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

