B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

