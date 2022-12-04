Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Banco de Chile worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Banco de Chile Profile

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.