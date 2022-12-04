Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.49

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €55.49 ($57.21) and traded as high as €55.57 ($57.29). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €55.03 ($56.73), with a volume of 1,927,690 shares.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.35 and a 200-day moving average of €55.44.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.