Bitcicoin (BITCI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.49 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $303,505.15 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded down 12% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009630 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.63 or 0.06321671 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00502038 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
