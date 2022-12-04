BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DHF stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

