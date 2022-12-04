BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,221 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $55.19 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $171.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.30.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

