BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,758,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,361,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $333.47 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.62.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RE. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

