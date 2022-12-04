BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in EQT by 24.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,402 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in EQT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $21,806,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in EQT by 515.5% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,275,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EQT by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EQT. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

