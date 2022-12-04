BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,285 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

HWM stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

