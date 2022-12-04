BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,815 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $242.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average of $237.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

