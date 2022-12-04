BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,458 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.2 %

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

