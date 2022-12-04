BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Bunge by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bunge by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

