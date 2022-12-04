Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,925,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.24% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $35,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,733,000 after buying an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after buying an additional 1,575,021 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,310,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,482,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 1,412,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $623.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

