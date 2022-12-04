Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 378.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

