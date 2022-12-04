Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $480,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

