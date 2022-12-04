Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $347,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,878 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

