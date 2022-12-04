Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $371,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,904 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Allegion were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

