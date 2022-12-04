Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $975,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,218,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.