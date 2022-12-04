Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $936,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $60.60 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

